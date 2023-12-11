WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI)- A total of 62 children and over 80 first responders participated in the Shop With a Cop event hosted by the Jefferson County Sheriffs Department on Saturday, December 9.

Money was donated from local businesses to help kids realize their Christmas wishes. The program has been running for 20 years and continues to get community support.

Local youths shopped at Walmart and then got to meet Santa and his elves along with McGruff the Crime Dog.

In a press release, the sheriffs office thanks the numerous organizations for making the event possible.