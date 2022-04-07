JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College is encouraging residents to apply for programs they are offering this summer.

It is free for students to participate in the programs and all necessary course materials will be provided to participants. According to JCC, classes are held in flexible formats and sessions will July 5, July 11, July 25, and August 8.

According to the college, the goal of the programs is to help students smoothly transition into college life in the fall. The programs allow students to make new friends, connect with staff, and tackle college-level classes with personalized support.

Coordinator of JCC’s Education Opportunity Program Abigail Bryant said the college was excited to offer the program to students.

“In addition to the intrinsic values of our summer programs, students will be one step closer to realizing their dreams of getting a college education,” Bryant said. “Here at JCC, we want to give students every opportunity to be successful! Those opportunities start this summer.”

However, space is limited for the programs and it is recommended that students turn in their applications as early as possible. Students can submit their applications on the JCC website.

Those interested in receiving more information about the programs should call JCC at (315) 786-2288.