Jefferson Community College accepting submissions for 2021 edition of Black River Review

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Submit your entry for volume XXXI of the Black River Review.

Jefferson Community College announced on Tuesday that they are now accepting submissions for the 2021 edition their journal of poetry, prose and fine arts; The Black River Review. JCC will accept entries from alumni, current students and faculty and staff for volume 31 of the review.

According to the college, interested participants can submit poetry, fiction, non-fiction, plays, artwork and music.

Upon publication of the Review, complimentary copies will be available for the general public at the Jules Center Bookstore and John W. Collaborative Learning Center on JCC’s campus in Watertown.

Specific entry details for each category is as follows.

Poetry Up to seven poems Maximum lines: 50

Fiction Up to two short stories Not to exceed 1500 words each

Non-fiction Up to two essays Not to exceed 1500 words each

Plays Up to two one-act plays Not to exceed 1500 words each

Artwork Submitted in the original medium

Music Composition of 16 or more measures in length



Additional requirements for submissions include a title, category of work, author’s name, address, telephone number and a brief biography. All such requirements must appear on a separate cover sheet. Submissions will be accepted through February 26, 2021.

All submissions for the 2021 edition of the Black River Review can be sent to blackriverreview@sunyjefferson.edu or mailed to:

Jefferson Community College

School of Arts and Humanities, Attn: Black River Review

1220 Coffeen Street,

Watertown, NY 13601

Those with additional questions and concerns have been instructed to contact the JCC School of Arts and Humanities at (315) 786-2328.