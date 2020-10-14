Jefferson Community College adopts social justice statement to promote inclusion and equality

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College has adopted a statement on campus wide social justice.

During their monthly meeting on October 7, the Jefferson Community College Board of Trustees proposed the adoption of an official Statement on Social Justice. Following the proposal, the Board unanimously passed a statement on JCC’s commitment to promote equality.

“As a Board, we felt it was important to reaffirm the work of our administration, faculty and staff, to embed diversity, equity and inclusion,” stated Board Chair Nathan P. Hunter. “In the classroom, across student life and within the campus culture, the administration strives to promote these values.”

As stated in the statement, several initiatives are already taking place on campus to support the mission of the statement. These include education series, town halls, data evaluation and cultural competence training.

The Statement on Social Justice passed by the Jefferson Community College Board of Trustees reads:

WHEREAS, as the governing body of an institution dedicated to diversity, equity, inclusion, and anti-racism, the Jefferson Community College Board of Trustees reaffirms the College’s Institutional Values of Learning, Inclusion, Community, Integrity and Empowerment to ensure all voices are heard and valued, reflect an appreciation of diversity, a common goal of equity and inclusion, and an anti-racist community for all students and employees. WHEREAS, in light of recent events that serve as a painful reminder of the role that systemic racism and social injustice play in our country, we denounce all acts of racism, hate, violence and injustice. The College is strongly committed to standing up for the oppressed and the marginalized due to their race, ethnicity, gender, and sexual identity and to constantly improve our practices, policies and programs so that they are deeply rooted in the guiding principles of social justice and reform. WHEREAS, the Jefferson Community College Board of Trustees supports the College President’s recently announced actions: The creation of town hall sessions and educational series on social justice, antiracism, and equity for all students, faculty and staff at our College Data evaluation to address disproportionate outcomes and identify issues of inequity and disparate treatment; The enhancement of cultural competency training for all who lead our institution and deliver our courses, programs, and services NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Jefferson Community College Board of Trustees does hereby adopt this statement as our commitment to the College and the community and solicits others to join us on our path toward eradication of systemic racism and social injustice.

