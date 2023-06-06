WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College has a new president.

At a board meeting on June 6, the State of the University of New York Board of Trustees appointed Dr. Daniel J. Dupee, II, as the seventh president of Jefferson Community College.

Dr. Dupee was chosen for the position by the Jefferson Community College Board of Trustees in March 2023 and then forwarded to the SUNY Board of Trustees, according to a press release from JCC.

“Dr. Dupee established himself as a campus leader soon after joining Jefferson in 2007,” Jefferson Board of Trustees Chair and Search Committee Co-chair Judith L. Gentner said in a press release. “He brings not only great strength in fiscal management but also experience in nearly all facets of the institution from enrollment services to student support services and academic programming, to infrastructure and facilities management.”

Dr. Dupee commented on this announcement following his official appointment.

“I am honored and humbled to be selected as President of Jefferson Community College,” Dr. Dupee said. “As a community college graduate myself, I truly understand the mission of community colleges and how they transform lives through education and drive economic development in the community. It is a privilege to work alongside our dedicated faculty, staff and administration each and every day to carry out Jefferson’s mission to educate, inspire and empower our students and the community. Jefferson is often referred to as the ‘jewel of the North Country’ and I look forward to continuing and strengthening that legacy.”

Prior to his appointment, Dr. Dupee spent the last 16 years of his career at Jefferson Community College. Dupee served as Jefferson’s Administrator-in-Charge since June 2022 after he was the College’s Executive Vice President of Administration, Finance and Enrollment Services.

Dupee also worked in the private sector for National Grid and the Carrier Corporation and also for the Mexico Academy and Central School. He also has classroom experience that he gained as an adjunct instructor for SUNY Potsdam, LeMoyne College, Columbia College and JCC.

He holds a doctorate in higher education administration from Northeastern University, a certificate of advanced study in educational leadership from LeMoyne College, master’s and bachelor’s degrees in business administration from Columbia College, and an associate’s in humanities and social sciences from Onondaga Community College.

The search for JCC’s seventh president began in September 2022, following the resignation in June 2022 of Dr. Ty Stone who served as president since July 2017.

The Trustees hired search consultant R.H. Perry & Associates to assist in the 7-month search process that culminated in four finalists visiting the Jefferson campus during the weeks of March 13 and March 20.