WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College has appointed William Emm as its newest Interim Vice President for Administration and Finance.

Emm is arriving at JCC with over twenty years of community college financial operations experience, specifically in the SUNY system. He previously led a 15-year career at Onondaga Community College where he served as the Senior Vice President of Administration and Finance, as well as Chief Financial Officer.

Most recently, Emm worked at Genesee Community College from 2012 to 2021 as the Executive Vice President for Planning and Institutional Effectiveness, and the last three years as Executive Vice President of Administration and Finance and Chief Financial Officer.

According to JCC, in his new role, Emm will oversee facilities, enrollment services marketing and auxiliary services.

His responsibilities will include all fiscal operations, business affairs, risk management, collective bargaining and administrative services including human resources, facilities operations and campus safety and security.

Emm will also lead JCC long-range facilities master planning and implementation, collaborating with federal, state and local authorities to ensure the college is compliant and accountable.

Emm’s appointment was effective on June 13, 2022.