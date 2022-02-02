WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Jefferson Community College Cannoneer has been recognized for his outstanding performance on the basketball court.

On February 1, the National Junior College Athletic Association named JCC Basketball Player Isiah Murphy as its Region III Athlete of the Week.

According to the Association, Murphy, a Brooklyn, New York native, led the Cannoneers to a 2-1 record the week prior, where he recorded two double-doubles and a triple-double.

He also started the week with a 19 point, 13 rebound performance in a home game versus Onondaga Community College. In the next game against Thompkins Cortland Community College, he scored 26 points and had 15 rebounds, helping secure a win for JCC.

Additionally, on January 29, Murphy scored 18 points with 17 rebounds and 10 assists in a road win, scoring in the final minute.

NJCAA’s Region III includes Jefferson Community College and 20 other community colleges across New York State.