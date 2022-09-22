WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College is searching for its next College president.

The JCC Board of Trustees has confirmed that it has retained the services of R.H. Perry and Associates of Asheville, North Carolina to assist with its search, specifically CEO Paul Doeg and senior consultants John Hutchinson and Thomas DaRin.

Over the next several weeks, Dr. Hutchinson is set to conduct preliminary search activities, develop a schedule of activities and tour campus.

During his visit, Dr. Hutchinson will spend time with various College constituents, both on campus and in the community.

The Board also named Judith L. Genter and Nathan P. Hunter as co-chairs of the search advisory committee.

“The search consultant plays a pivotal role in identifying the best possible candidates for Jefferson’s next president,” Gentner said in a press release. “Although the search consultant does not select the next College president, their expertise helps us to launch an inclusive national search and recruit a qualified candidate pool, as well as guide us through a thorough and effective selection process.”

Additional individuals from various College constituencies will also be named to the board soon.

The Board of Trustees said it anticipates concluding the search in late spring, with hopes of a new president by July 1, 2023.