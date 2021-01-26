Jefferson Community College Board of Trustees announces new appointees

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two local community members have been appointed to the Jefferson Community College Board of Trustees.

Jefferson Community College announced on Monday that the Jefferson County Board of Legislators have appointed Damon Draught of Watertown, and Cindy F. Intschert of Sackets Harbor, to the College’s Board of Trustees. This appointment was officially effective on December 3, 2020.

According to the College, Draught’s appointment fills the unexpired term of Lisa A. Weber through June 30, 2021 and Intschert’s appointment fills the unexpired term of Eugene R. Renzi through June 30, 2026.

Jefferson Community College provided biography’s on both appointments, which are featured below.

Damon Draught, Watertown, New York

Draught is retired from the United States Army after 20 years as a Human Resources Noncommissioned Officer. He was last assigned to Fort Drum’s 10th Mountain Division Light Infantry 3rd Bridge Combat Team. Draught is the Founder, Chairman and Chief Operation Officer of DNJ Management LLC and Enduring Group LLC and a franchise-owner of the American Dairy Queen Corporation. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in financial management from the University of Maryland University College.

Cindy F. Intschert, Sackets Harbor, New York

Intschert is a retired Jefferson County District Attorney following a thirty year career in the role. During her time she defended victims of felony crimes and was responsible for overseeing nine assistant district attorneys. Now in retirement, she serves as current assistant district attorney/law clerk with the Lewis County District Attorney’s office. Intschert is a member on many local organization boards. She holds an associate degree in criminal justice from JCC, a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from SUNY Cortland at Utica/Rome and a law degree from SUNY Buffalo.

Jefferson Community College confirmed that Draught and Intschert will attend their first board meeting on February 3, 2021.