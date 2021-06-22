Jefferson Community College, BOCES partner to offer business degree pathway for students

WATERTOWNN, N.Y, (WWTI) — A new business degree pathway is available to students in the North Country.

The Jefferson-Lewis-Hamilton-Herkimer-Oneida BOCES and Jefferson Community College leadership teams announced a new articulation agreement for a business degree pathway for BOCES’ Career and Technical Education students.

According to the leadership teams, this will provide a faster and cost-effective pathway for students in the region to earn a business degree.

Specifically, Students at BOCES technical centers in Jefferson and Lewis Counties who complete a two-year program in Career & Technical Education will then be eligible to earn the Associate of Occupational Studies Degree in Applied Business Studies from JCC.

“Students who take advantage of this initiative will be able to enter the competitive labor market with highly marketable technical skills and a College degree, preparing them for a sustainable career and the skills necessary to manage or start and operate a business,” stated Jefferson Community College Associate Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Dr. Megan Stadler.

”This new program pathway will be good for students, good for families, good for area employers, and good for our community. BOCES students will have the opportunity to earn a college degree more quickly and cost effectively than ever before, and they will be able to go right to work in our North Country communities with highly desired, highly marketable career skills,” added BOCES District Superintendent Stephen J. Todd.

This agreement was formed following meetings between the two entities discussing joint priorities. These priorities included creating “seamless” pathways local school districts, BOCES and JCC and recognizing that “employers, students and parents want clear pathways from education to employment.”

JCC stated that to address these priorities, its Office of Strategic Initiative launched a survey to ask about anticipated hiring over the next five years and in-demand degrees.

JCC reported that Business Administration and Applied Business Studies were among the top programs of interest and when asked about hiring difficulties over the past five years, over 30% of responding local employers indicated candidates had insufficient educational credentials.

Based on this research, the articulation agreement was formed.

The agreement states that students can earn up to 20 hours toward the Associate of Occupational Studies) degree in Applied Business Studies upon completion of a 2-year CTE course during high school, at either the Howard G. Sackett Technical Center in Lewis County or Charles H. Bohlen, Jr. Technical Center in Jefferson County.

JCC and BOCES stated that earning these credits will result in no cost for students or families.

The BOCES to JCC AOS agreement was signed on May 20, 2021 and is applicable beginning Fall 2021 for the 2021-2022 academic year.