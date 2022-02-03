WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Classes have been canceled for the rest of the day on Jefferson Community College’s campus.

Due to inclement winter weather on February 3, Jefferson Community College officials confirmed that all classes after 2 p.m. were canceled for the day.

Additionally, classes beginning at 2 p.m. and later at the SUNY Potsdam extension site in Watertown, which is located on JCC’s campus were also canceled.

All college offices at JCC were officially closed at 2 p.m.

A winter weather warning went into effect at 1 a.m. on February 3 and will remain active through 1 p.m. on Friday, February 4.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the winter storm for updated weather forecasts, active weather alerts and new closings and delays.