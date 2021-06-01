Jefferson Community College celebrates spring nursing graduates at virtual pinning ceremony

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Graduates from the Jefferson Community College nursing program were celebrated virtually in the final days of May.

Jefferson Community College hosted its annual Pinning Ceremony for nursing program graduates on May 26, 2021. The college highlighted 37 candidates for the Associate in Applied Science degree in nursing that were eligible to take part in the ceremony as a part of the Spring 2021 class.

According to JCC, the “Pinning Ceremony” is a tradition at all institutions of higher education that offer degrees in nursing. The ceremony specifically is symbolic of the transition from a student to a nursing professional. After receiving a pin, each student recites Florence Nightingale’s pledge.

During the virtual ceremony, JCC nursing students were honored for achievements with various awards.

This included the Debra R. Marsala Excellence in Nursing Award given to Keyawnna Stroud; the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Award presented to the Allison L. Howard; the Marion Brennon Personal Growth in Nursing Award given to Johnathan M. Pitts; the Samaritan Medical Center HEART Award presented to Taylor Toronto; the STAR Award in Memory of Dr. Walter S. Atkinson given to Sarah M. Lockwood; and the Bill and Kate McBride Family Nursing Award given to Alyssa Cox.

JCC Spring 2021 Nursing Graduates are listed below:

Paige Danielle Garcia, Antwerp

Nickaela A. LaJoie, Black River

Lesley Anne Wood, Black River

Allison Lee Howard, Brownville

Sherin Washburn, Brownville

Sarah M. Lockwood, Cape Vincent

Madison Marie Comins, Chaumont

Michayla Ann Millard, Constableville

Misty Dawn Slomski, Dexter

Jodie Lynn Ewing, Evans Mills

Jungrim Fritts, Evans Mills

Monica Lee Simpson, Evans Mills

Sheena Lana Harmon, Fort Drum

Tammy L. Hyden, Fort Drum

Kelsea Nicole Libby, Fort Drum

Kathy Schneider, Fort Drum

Rachel Lynn Seegmiller, Fort Drum

Keyawnna Stroud, Fort Drum

Kyleigh Marie Storozow, LaFargeville

Cierra RaeAnne McGrath, Lowville

Makayla Ann Hull, Philadelphia

Alicia Ann Knight, Philadelphia

Kaylee E. Nortz, Philadelphia

Justin Marino, Pierrepont Manor

Melissa Sue Reyes, Plessis

Casey Allen Happy, Watertown

Rebekah Liane Chavez, Watertown

XiaoweiChen, Watertown

Jenna Jae Hibbard, Watertown

Sarah Elizabeth Lovely, Watertown

Justina Ann Neddo, Watertown

Jonathan Matthew Pitts, Watertown

Tara Lyn Buckingham Roshia, Watertown

Taylor Toronto, Watertown

Kristyn Noel Yaklich, Watertown

Amelia Kathleen Summers, Camp Hill, Pennsylvania

Daysha Hope Clodfelter Smith, Clarksville, Tennessee

A full recording of Jefferson Community College’s Spring Pinning Ceremony can be watched in the player below.