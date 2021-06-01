Jefferson Community College celebrates spring nursing graduates at virtual pinning ceremony

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Graduates from the Jefferson Community College nursing program were celebrated virtually in the final days of May.
Jefferson Community College hosted its annual Pinning Ceremony for nursing program graduates on May 26, 2021. The college highlighted 37 candidates for the Associate in Applied Science degree in nursing that were eligible to take part in the ceremony as a part of the Spring 2021 class.
According to JCC, the “Pinning Ceremony” is a tradition at all institutions of higher education that offer degrees in nursing. The ceremony specifically is symbolic of the transition from a student to a nursing professional. After receiving a pin, each student recites Florence Nightingale’s pledge.
During the virtual ceremony, JCC nursing students were honored for achievements with various awards.
This included the Debra R. Marsala Excellence in Nursing Award given to Keyawnna Stroud; the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Award presented to the Allison L. Howard; the Marion Brennon Personal Growth in Nursing Award given to Johnathan M. Pitts; the Samaritan Medical Center HEART Award presented to Taylor Toronto; the STAR Award in Memory of Dr. Walter S. Atkinson given to Sarah M. Lockwood; and the Bill and Kate McBride Family Nursing Award given to Alyssa Cox.
JCC Spring 2021 Nursing Graduates are listed below:
- Paige Danielle Garcia, Antwerp
- Nickaela A. LaJoie, Black River
- Lesley Anne Wood, Black River
- Allison Lee Howard, Brownville
- Sherin Washburn, Brownville
- Sarah M. Lockwood, Cape Vincent
- Madison Marie Comins, Chaumont
- Michayla Ann Millard, Constableville
- Misty Dawn Slomski, Dexter
- Jodie Lynn Ewing, Evans Mills
- Jungrim Fritts, Evans Mills
- Monica Lee Simpson, Evans Mills
- Sheena Lana Harmon, Fort Drum
- Tammy L. Hyden, Fort Drum
- Kelsea Nicole Libby, Fort Drum
- Kathy Schneider, Fort Drum
- Rachel Lynn Seegmiller, Fort Drum
- Keyawnna Stroud, Fort Drum
- Kyleigh Marie Storozow, LaFargeville
- Cierra RaeAnne McGrath, Lowville
- Makayla Ann Hull, Philadelphia
- Alicia Ann Knight, Philadelphia
- Kaylee E. Nortz, Philadelphia
- Justin Marino, Pierrepont Manor
- Melissa Sue Reyes, Plessis
- Casey Allen Happy, Watertown
- Rebekah Liane Chavez, Watertown
- XiaoweiChen, Watertown
- Jenna Jae Hibbard, Watertown
- Sarah Elizabeth Lovely, Watertown
- Justina Ann Neddo, Watertown
- Jonathan Matthew Pitts, Watertown
- Tara Lyn Buckingham Roshia, Watertown
- Taylor Toronto, Watertown
- Kristyn Noel Yaklich, Watertown
- Amelia Kathleen Summers, Camp Hill, Pennsylvania
- Daysha Hope Clodfelter Smith, Clarksville, Tennessee
A full recording of Jefferson Community College’s Spring Pinning Ceremony can be watched in the player below.