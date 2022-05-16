JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College will be holding its 58th annual spring Commencement Ceremony on May 20.

The ceremony will take place in the McVean Student Center Gymnasium at 7:00 p.m. on Friday. According to the college, 329 students are candidates for December 2021, May 2022, and August 2022 graduation with nearly 335 diplomas and certificates to be conferred. Major General Milford Beagle Jr. of the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum will give the keynote address at the commencement exercises.

Those interested in attending the ceremony are required to purchase a ticket and each student who is participating in the ceremony has received up to four tickets for guest seating in the bleachers. Guest entrance doors located adjacent to Parking Lot D will open at 6:30 p.m. and handicapped and special needs guests may disembark at this entrance.

However, tickets are not required for entrance to the Sturtz Theater where the ceremony will be simulcast. The commencement exercises will also be video-streamed through the College’s website.

More information about the college and the ceremony taking place on Friday can be found here.