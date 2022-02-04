WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Classes have been canceled and the campus has been shut down at Jefferson Community College.

Jefferson Community College officials have confirmed that it will be closed for the day on February 4 due to winter weather and road conditions in the North Country. JCC staff and faculty were also asked to not report.

This is following the College delaying classes by two hours, which eventually led to the closure. JCC also canceled all classes after 2 p.m. on February 3 due as the winter storm began hitting the region.

Snow is expected to taper off by early afternoon. A winter storm warning will remain active in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties until 1 p.m. on February 4.

