Jefferson Community College combating local food insecurity through newly expanded pantry

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College is combatting food insecurity both on campus and in the local area.

According to JCC, one in three college students experience food insecurity at some point in their academic career, a statistic that has only intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic. To combat this insecurity the college’s former food “closet” was transformed into a 501(c)(3) food pantry organization.

The new food pantry is now in partnership with the Food Bank of Central New York; allowing the College to supplement donations from faculty and staff with food and supplies purchased at a lower cost.

The pantry also has internship opportunities for human services and social work major from JCC ad partnering colleges.

JCC stated that the “transformation of the Food Pantry has also inspired [its] faculty and staff.” Sharing that during the first six months of the pandemic in 2020 the College hosted three drive-thru food distribution events; providing food for over 1500 community members.

Since then, JCC has hosted additional events, focusing primarily on Jefferson Community College students.

Those wishing to support the Jefferson Community College Food Pantry are asked to contact the JCC Foundation at 15-786-226.