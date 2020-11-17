Jefferson Community College confirms 4th student COVID-19 cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College released an update on the coronavirus throughout their community.

Jefferson Community College confirmed on November 17, 2020 that a student tested positive for the coronavirus. According to JCC, they are currently working with Jefferson County Department of Public Health to conduct contact tracing.

JCC also stated that the student who tested positive was registered for on-campus classes, and tested through the College’s surveillance testing plan.

Jefferson Community College urged all campus faculty, staff and students to answer calls from “NYS Contact Tracing” or 518-387-9993.

As of November 17, 2020, four Jefferson Community College students have tested positive for the coronavirus. The first case was reported on October 2, 2020.

