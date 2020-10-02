Jefferson Community College confirms first case of COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College has confirmed a case of COVID-19 on campus.

JCC announced on Friday, October 2 that a student has tested positive for COVID-19. According to the College, the student was taking on-campus classes and was tested as a result of the surveillance testing plan. The student does no live in the on-campus residence hall.

Jefferson Community College has been implementing bi-weekly COVID-19 testing for residence halls and commuter students who are attending in-person instruction this semester.

According to JCC, the college is currently assisting Jefferson County Department of Public Health in contract tracing efforts.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.