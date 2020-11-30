Jefferson Community College declines funding for second location, President Stone releases statement

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College has released an announcement regarding funding from the New York State Downtown Revitalization Project.

On Monday, Jefferson Community College President Dr. Ty A. Stone released a statement to the community regarding JCC’s inclusion Watertown’s Downtown Revitalization Project funding.

President Dr. Ty A. Stone confirmed that JCC will decline the funding due to a “shift in community needs” as the proposal was originally drafted in 2015. JCC President Stone also confirmed that the college has been unsuccessful in developing a business plan for a second location in Watertown, N.Y.

Jefferson Community College President Stone’s full statement can be read below.

We are grateful to the City of Watertown for including Jefferson Community College in its Downtown Revitalization Initiative and for Governor Cuomo’s support of the College’s initial proposal. However, due to circumstances beyond our control, we regretfully must decline the DRI funding. The past five years have seen a shift in community needs, which compelled the College to reassess the original proposal which was drafted in 2015 and then integrated with the City’s DRI proposal in 2017. After exploring numerous options with various stakeholders, we have not been successful in developing a sustainable business plan for a second Watertown location. Additional uncertainties with declining enrollments and the coronavirus pandemic, have led us to this difficult decision. The College will remain focused on providing students the best educational experience at the Watertown campus and at the Lewis County Education Center in Lowville. We are disappointed, however know that there are other worthy projects in downtown Watertown that surely can benefit from DRI funding. Jefferson Community College President Dr. Ty A. Stone

