WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Classes were delayed at Jefferson Community College this morning.

JCC confirmed early Friday morning that the campus would run on a two-hour delay schedule. The College confirmed on its website that this was due to a campus-wide power outage.

All students were requested to report to live online classes at 10:10 a.m. unless otherwise instructed by faculty. Employees were asked to report at 10 a.m.

According to the National Grid Power Outage Map, as of 8:30 a.m., all outages were restored in the area surrounding Jefferson Community College.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the day for a full list of local closings and delays.