Jefferson Community College designated a 2021 Best for Vets College

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — One of the best two-year schools for service members in the nation is right here in the North Country.

Jefferson Community College has been designated a Best for Vets College by Military Times. This study has been conducted by Military Times for 10 years and evaluates many factors that contribute to making colleges and universities a good fit for service members, military verlans and their families.

The survey asked colleges and universities to document operations involving current and former service members and their families.

Out of all two-year schools in the United States, Jefferson Community College ranked 23rd, with 16% of the student population veterans.

JCC has been named one of the best schools since 2017 and is the highest ranked SUNY, and New York State, two-year college in the Northeast.

More than 300 colleges took part in the 2021 Best for Vets College survey.