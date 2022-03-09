JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College is one of 665 schools that have earned the 2022-2023 Military Friendly School designation.

The destination comes from Viqtory, publisher of G.I. Jobs, Military Spouse, and Military Friendly after the organization evaluated institutions based on both public data sources and responses from a survey.

Assessments were also made based on input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders and the military recruitment community.

The Institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence, and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans were also a factor in final ratings.

Over 1,800 schools participated in the 2022-2023 survey with 665 schools earning award level designations in gold, silver, and bronze.JCC was one of 282 which received the “gold” award status for its leading practices, outcomes, and effective programs. JCC President Ty A. Stone said he is proud that the college has been honored once again.

“We are honored once again to receive Military Friendly® school designation,” Stone said. “We strive to serve the unique educational needs of members of the military, their family members, and veterans. Military Friendly® school designation is a testament to Jefferson’s commitment to provide the best experience possible to those pursuing higher education while serving or having served our nation.”

More information about the designation can be found on the Jefferson Community College website.