Jefferson Community College encouraging staff to work remotely

WATERTOWN, N.Y (WWTI) – Jefferson Community College employees who are able to perform their duties remotely can now do so, effective as of March 17.

JCC President Dr. Ty Stone made the decision to reduce the number of employees physically reporting to campus in an effort to “flatten the curve” of the spread of coronavirus.

Employees will be effected by the temporary change until at least March 31.

Employees are not barred from campus, but are strongly encouraged to practice social distancing if they are reporting to campus.

At this time, the College has not received communication from the Department of Public Health that any employee or student has been exposed to or is being tested for COVID-19.

College offices will remain closed to the public until March 30.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.