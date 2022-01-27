WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Registration has been extended for health training workshops in Watertown.

Jefferson Community College announced on Wednesday that it has extended the deadline to register for pre-certification allied health training to February 28. These trainings range in length from three to five months.

According to JCC, these workshops include a combination of lectures and hands-on applied learning. They provide information on how individuals can become eligible to sit for the national certification exam in each allied health area.

Health areas include clinical medical assistants, entry-level phlebotomy technicians and medical billing and coding.

Allied health certification demonstrates a level of commitment to the field and helps build employees’ careers. Certification is provided by the National Healthcareer Association and American Health Information Management Association.

No prerequisites are required for the JCC allied health training, all are eligible to apply. Workshops will begin in March 2022 and meet twice a week.