JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College will be holding a ServSafe Certification workshop for those interested in learning more about the food service industry.

The training will be held on April 16 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Extended Learning Center on JCC’s campus. The workshop is a one-day, 8-hour course that covers the knowledge and skills necessary to prepare and serve food safely.

During the last 90-minutes of the workshop, participants will take the ServSafe Food Protection Manager Certification exam. The deadline to register for the training is April 8, as space is limited.

According to JCC, one ServSafe certified staff member must be present where food is handled, cooked, stored, served, delivered, removed, and disposed of. The workshop will help food service establishments meet the New York State Public Health Law that states the requirement.

The workshop costs $275 which includes the ServSafe Essentials textbook, exam, and proctoring of the exam during the course. However, funding is available through the WorkPlace for qualified individuals.

Those interested can register and find more information on the Jefferson Community College website.