JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College is honoring one of its students this month for achieving academic excellence through its Honors Program.

This month’s featured honor student is Olivia G. Patterson from Adams Center who is a humanities and social sciences major at JCC. For one of her honors options, she researched the effects of social media, single parenting, and the lack of religion on changing American families. She plans on pursuing a paralegal degree from Jefferson and it is her career goal to work in the political science or government field.

The program gives students, like Patterson, the ability to work one-on-one with professors to help them gain knowledge while getting their degree, as well as help them on their career path. Students that are a part of the program select three courses within their curriculum, and enhance them as Honors Options.

The option has the student and faculty agree on a specific project that they can work together to complete and offers a unique and rewarding way to further each Honors Program student’s education. Students in the program also take an Honors Seminar which examines a single theme each semester and features a variety of guest speakers and often includes some sort of field experience.

Participants that are successful in the program earn a prestigious Honors Graduate designation on their academic transcript for each Honors Option course. They also receive special recognition at graduation. More information about Patterson and the honors program can be found on the JCC website.