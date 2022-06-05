JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College recognized members of their faculty that have given years of service to the college.
The college held its annual Recognition Celebration held on May 6 in person once again for the first time since 2020. At the celebration, 13 faculty and staff members were honored for their service to the college over the years.
During the ceremony, the 2022 Spirit of Jefferson award was bestowed to the Return to Campus Committee. The award was established in 2011 by JCC’s 5th president, Carole A. McCoy, and recognizes a campus team who demonstrates cooperative effort, service, leadership development, persistence, and resourcefulness.
The committee was given the award for its efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and they adapted to the ever-changing COVID-19 guidelines. According to JCC, the committee met numerous times to discuss the best possible ways to reopen campus and safely resume full in-person learning and operations.
Faculty members who are retiring from their positions at the college were also recognized at the ceremony. This year’s retirees are listed below.
- David M. Bowhall, of Watertown, Graphic Designer, 22 years of service
- Kathryn L. Brownell of Dexter, Associate Professor of Business Studies, 21 years of service
- Larry G. Covell, of Watertown, Professor of Business, 29 years of service
- Cheryl R. Ditch, of Henderson Harbor, Associate Professor of Business Studies, 39 years of service
- Deborah M. Elliott, of Clayton, Registrar, 14 years of service
- Donald J. Horton, of Dexter, Chief Information Security Officer, 33 years of service
- Joel J. McCune, of Henderson Harbor, Assistant Building Maintenance Mechanic, 26 years of service
- Thomas N. Moran, of Evans Mills, Network Manager, 22 years of service
- Charlene M. Moser, of Croghan, Comptroller, 13 years of service
- Sheri J. Russell, of Watertown, Account Clerk, 30 years of service
- Lisa M. Scrivani-Tidd, of Alexandria Bay, Professor of Humanities (music), 25 years of service
- Randy L. Tripp, of Copenhagen, Professor of Mathematics, 25 years of service
- Cassondra C. Widrick-Phillips, of Lafargeville, Assistant Professor of Nursing, 10 years of service
JCC also recognized current employees for their years of service. The faculty that was honored at the ceremony are listed below.
Five Years: Calvin N. Bush of Carthage, Melissa A. Dennie of Clayton, Victor Monaghan of Carthage, Richard E. Peebles of Carthage, Hannah R. Pentoney of Watertown, Kent S. Sloat of Cape Vincent, Ty A. Stone of Watertown
Ten Years: Dawn Bartlett of Watertown, Andrew N. Draper of Watertown, Kimberly E. Honeywell of Alexandria Bay, Deanna L. Lothrop of Chaumont, Maryann Pierce of Redwood, Christine D. Pristash of Sackets Harbor, Cassondra C. Widrick-Phillips of LaFargeville
Fifteen Years: Daniel J. Dupee II of Dexter, Christine M. Grimes-Topping of Sackets Harbor, Renee L. Patterson of Watertown
Twenty Years: Stephen E. Arnold of Natural Bridge, Mark D. Irwin of Watertown, Tricia M. McBride of Black River
Twenty-Five Years: Rachael L. Riordan of Adams, Lisa M. Scrivani-Tidd of Alexandria Bay
Thirty Years: Michael J. Babcock of Deferiet; Monica J. Papagni of Adams Center, Sheri J. Russell of Watertown, Robin E. Stephenson of Redwood, Jeffrey L. Wiley of Dexter
Thirty-Five Years: Rebecca R. Small-Kellogg of Dexter, John W. Wagar of Watertown
More information about the college’s ceremony and honored faculty members can be found on the JCC website.