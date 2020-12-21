Jefferson Community College honors Weekend Nursing Class of 2020 at pinning ceremony

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College recently celebrated their most recent nursing graduates.
Jefferson Community College held their annual Pinning Ceremony for their most recent nursing programs who participated in the College’s weekend option at a virtual celebration on December 17, 2020.
According to the College, 14 students were eligible to take part in the “Weekend Scholars” program; which required students to attend students to attend classes every other weekend. This program was developed as a response to the community need for additional registered nurses and a “more convenient way for more working adults to enter the healthcare field.”
Students in JCC’s “Weekend Scholars” program attended classes on Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, every other weekend, starting January 2019 through December 2020.
The most recent ceremony honored these students a tradition at all institutions of higher education that offer nursing degrees. JCC stated that the ceremony symbolize the transition from a student to entry into nursing as a profession.
During the December 17 virtual ceremony, 12 students recieved their pins for the completion of their degree.
Additionally, JCC awarded named nursing students for achievements with the presentation of various awards.
These awards included the Donald and Madalye Hess Excellence in Nursing Award; presented to Adrien I. Pacella from Adams, N.Y.; The Mercy Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Award awarded to Jessica A. Harris from Carthage, N.Y.; the Samaritan Medical Center HEART Award given to Katie C. Shaw of Watertown, N.Y., of Watertown, N.Y.; and the Marion Brennan Personal Growth in Nursing Award presented to Emily D. Coinco of Watertown, N.Y.
The following nursing students were recognized as JCC’s Weekend Nursing Class of 2020.
Adams
Adrien I. Pacella
Black River
Alexis C. Harvey
Carthage
Jessica A. Harris
Evans Mills
SallyAnn M. Jackson
Fayetteville
Shorondah Anderson
McGraw
Caitlin E. Abbass
Mexico
Stacey L. Lawton
Redwood
Ryan R. Lopez
Sackets Harbor
Sara E. Peters
Watertown
Aimee N. Aldrich
Emily D. Coinco
Jordan C. Gardner
Katie C. Shaw
Clarrisa Warrington
