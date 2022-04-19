WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Volunteers will take to the banks of the Black River in honor of Earth Day this week.

This is through Jefferson Community College’s Black River Cleanup scheduled for Thursday, April 21. The cleanup will be held in walking distance from the college along the River.

According to JCC, this cleanup is being hosted by the College’s Honors Department and is being led by local students.

Volunteers will meet at the JCC Residence Hall and walk over to the site at 12:30 p.m. The cleanup is expected to last until 2 p.m.

The event if open to anyone and volunteers can register on the JCC website.