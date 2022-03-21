JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College is giving the public an opportunity to learn more about Ukraine and the ongoing crisis at its campus.

The college group “Voices for Social Change” is hosting a forum about the War in Ukraine from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 24. The forum will take place in person in Sturtz Theater and virtually over zoom. The event will be open to the public.

According to JCC, the event will provide insight and perspectives on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Additionally, JCC liberal arts faculty will discuss the history of Ukraine, demographics, military, energy and recent Ukraine polling conducted by the Center for Community Studies.

Those interested in attending over zoom can register on the JCC website. Individuals with questions or who are interested in receiving more information should call the Student Activities and Inclusion Office at (315) 786-2431.