WATERTOWN, N.Y (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College is holding Instant Admit Days in March for prospective students to meet with JCC’s admissions team members.

Instant Admit Days will be held March 13-17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Prospective students will have an opportunity to receive individualized attention from the college’s admissions representatives, along with assistance completing admissions applications.

Prospective students should bring their high school transcripts and official college transcripts in their original sealed envelopes.

Registration for JCC’s spring semester late session and summer session is ongoing. Late session classes begin on March 20 and summer session classes begin on June 5 and July 10. Registration for fall classes opens on March 20.

Prospective students can schedule an appointment for instant admit on the college’s website or call JCC’s Enrollment Services at 315-786-2437 for more information.