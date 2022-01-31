WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Esports are coming to Jefferson Community College.

Jefferson Community College officials announced on January 31, that the college is set to launch its inaugural esports team in August 2022.

To support the esports team, JCC is currently renovating its esports lab, which is located on the top floor of its Jules Center. The lab will be equipped with computers, monitors, gaming chairs and television.

According to JCC, is looking to field teams in various games including Fortnite, NBA2K, Call of Duty, FIFA21, Hearthstone, Madden21, Overwatch, Rainbow6, Rocket League, Valorant and Super Smash Bros: Ultimate.

JCC’s team is a sanction of the National College Athletics Association Esports. The team will compete against NJCAAE teams across the United States and those at neighboring colleges and universities.

The program will also become the 12th sport for Cannoneer Athletics at JCC, allowing those on the esports team will earn college credit for participating in the sport.

To be eligible for JCC’s esports team, individuals must be full-time students and enrolled in a degree program. Teams will be governed by a part-time coach.