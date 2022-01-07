WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Schools are delaying their start times as many North Country residents woke up on Friday with several inches, to feet of accumulated snow on the ground.

Jefferson Community College has delayed two hours as a result of the heavy snowfall in Jefferson County on January 7. Several other school districts have also delayed, including General Brown, Sackets Harbor and Watertown.

The lake effect snow system that has been hitting the North Country first began in the early morning hours on January 6. Snow accumulations then continued throughout Thursday into the nighttime hours and now into Friday, January 7.

As of 7 a.m. on Friday, all active weather alerts had expired in the region. Check back with ABC50 throughout the day for a full list of closures and new alerts.