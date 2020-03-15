Jefferson Community College moving spring break even earlier, will now start on March 16

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson Community College announced earlier this week that spring break for students would begin early on March 19 in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
After a state of emergency was declared for Jefferson County, administration made the decision today to start spring break even earlier. It will now begin on Monday, March 16.
Beginning on March 30, classes will resume via distance learning.
Public schools in Jefferson and Lewis Counties announced temporary closure for students over the weekend.
