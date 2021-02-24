Jefferson Community College named 2021 Military Friendly school

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College has once again be designated a Military Friendly School.

Jefferson Community College announced on Wednesday that it has received recognition from Viqtory, the publisher of G.I. Jobs, Miltary Spouse and Military Friendly as a 2021-2021 Military Friendly School.

According to JCC, this designation is based on methodolody, criteria and weightings from Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders. Final ratings were determined by combining JCC’s survey response set and government and agency public data sources.

JCC’s ability to meet threshold for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence and loan default rates for all students and for student veterans, was measured by Viqtory. Over 1,200 schools participated in the 2021-2022 survey.

“Military Friendly® is committed to transparency and providing consistent data driven standards in our designation process,” said Military Friendly National Director of Military Partnerships Kayla Lopez. “This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to consistently evolve and invest in their programs. Schools who achieve designation show true commitment and dedication in their efforts. Our standards assist schools by providing a benchmark that promotes positive educational outcomes, resources, and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the military community.”

Jefferson Community College was first designated a Military Friendly School in 2012.