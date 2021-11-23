Jefferson Community College Nursing Program ranked 3rd in NYS

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College’s associate degree in nursing program has received high ranks from the Nursing Schools Almanac.

The research team at Nursing Schools Almanac compiled an extensive database of student performance on the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses for 2021. The study ranked 68 associate degree programs across New York State, and the program at JCC was ranked above 65 of them.

The rankings of the various programs were determined based on students’ NCLEX scores. The NCLEX is a licensure requirement for all registered nurses and is used by state boards across the United States to help assess a student’s competency.

Cayuga Community College’s associated nursing program was ranked first in the state, and Clinton Community College’s program was ranked second. JCC’s program was ranked third with an all-time high NCLEX passing rate of 95.7%.

Nurse Administrator at JCC Dr. Marie A. Hess said she was proud the program’s rating was able to highlight the dedication of its students.

“Being ranked #3 in the state is a testimony to the preparedness of our nursing graduates. It’s rewarding to see them pass their NCLEX quickly and consequently starting their nursing careers sooner,” Hess said. “Their dedication to the nursing field during this pandemic has been unparalleled. JCC students strive to reach the high standard set by the College and their success speaks to the character rooted in each of them and the quality of care they are capable of providing.”

The full list of ratings and NCLEX pass rates can be found on the Nursing Schools Almanac website. More information on the associate nursing program at Jefferson Comunity College can be found on their website.