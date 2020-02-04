Jefferson Community College offering new Healthcare Management Degree

Jefferson Community College has announced the launch of a new associate in science degree program in Healthcare Management. Students may apply now and register for spring 2020 semester late session (8-week) classes that begin March 16, 2020 and wrap up by May 7, 2020. Applying to Jefferson is free.

Designed to be the first two years of a four-year education, Jefferson has transfer agreements with SUNY Canton and SUNY Empire State.

SUNY Canton offers a bachelor of science degree program in Health Care Management that can be completed 100% online and SUNY Empire offers a bachelor of science degree program in Business, Management and Economics with a concentration in Health Care Management.

Additionally, through the Jefferson Higher Education Center (JHEC) on campus, students can pursue a bachelor of science degree in Health Services Administration from partnering institution Bryant & Stratton College.

For more information about the healthcare management program at JCC, contact Stephanie Pierce, healthcare management program coordinator, at (315) 786-6588 or email spierce@sunyjefferson.edu.

Prospective students may also learn more about the healthcare management program at Jefferson’s Open House on April 24, 2020.

