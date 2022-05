WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Offices on the Jefferson Community College campus in Watertown will close early tomorrow.

According to JCC Public Relations, all offices on campus will close at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022.

This is so faculty and staff can attend the College’s Recognition Celebration which is set to begin at 3:45 p.m.

Jefferson Community College offices will reopen to normal hours on Monday, May 9.