Jefferson Community College offices reopening

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College offices are now reopening.

The majority of Jefferson Community College offices are open for in-person services during regular business hours Monday through Thursday and open remotely during regular business hours on Friday. The library is only open to students at this time.

The Fitness Center, computer lab in Jules Center, Courtyard Cafeteria and Campus Childcare will remain closed until further notice.

Visitors to campus are encouraged to call ahead for appointments. Prospective students and current students who need to meet with admissions, financial aid, educational planning and student records staff specifically should call the enrollment department at 315-786-2437 or email admissions@sunyjefferson.edu to schedule an appointment.

While walk-in service is permitted, scheduled appointments will help to reduce population density and waiting lines. Virtual appointments will continue to be available and are encouraged.

Face coverings are required when entering offices, classroom spaces and common areas and must always be worn when social distancing is not possible. Guests must complete a health screening form upon arrival to their destination on campus. Campus offices may have slightly differing protocols for in-person meetings.

Campus operations are subject to change. More information is available on the college’s website.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.