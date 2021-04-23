Jefferson Community College President selected for New York ‘Higher Education Power 100’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College President Dr. Ty A. Stone has received recognition for her role higher education.

According to JCC, Dr. Stone has been named to City & State New York magazine’s Higher Education Power 100 list. This list includes members of New York academia and leaders from colleges, universities and professional schools.

Jefferson Commuity College President Dr. Ty A. Stone

JCC shared the following statement congratulating Dr. Stone:

The College is proud to see Dr. Stone receive this distinction, in recognition for all her efforts to continue JCC’s legacy of serving our community’s higher education and workforce needs.

Dr. Stone was listed as number 52 on the list and highlighted for her leadership since taking on the role as president in 2017.

Additionally Dr. Stone was noted for her role as co-chair with the North Country Regional Economic Development Council and her membership with the American Association of Community Colleges Commission on Economic and Workforce Development.