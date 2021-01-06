Jefferson Community College Professor invited to Syracuse University as a visiting scholar

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A professor from Jefferson Community College will visit Syracuse University for the semester.

Jefferson Community College has announced that Distinguished Professor and Research Director of the Center for Community Studies Joel F. LaLone has been invited to Syracuse University as a visiting scholar.

While on his sabbatical from JCC, Professor LaLone will work under Syracuse University Associate Professor of Public Health David Larsen, Ph.D., MPH. Working under Professor Larsen, LaLone will contribute to data collection and research of Larsen’s new wastewater surveillance and detection system for COVID-19.

According to JCC, LaLone has taught mathematics at JCC for 6 years ad served in his current role for 15 years. In his role, he oversees research activities of over 400 students.

Additionally, LaLone was one of the first JCC faculty members to receive the title of Distinguished Professor from SUNY. He is also the recipient of two SUNY Chancellor’s Awards; Excellence in Teaching and Excellence in Scholarship and Creative Activities.

LaLone recieved his associate degree from Jefferson Community College, his bachelor’s degree from SUNY Potsdam and a masters degree from Syracuse University.

JCC Professor Joel F. LaLone will begin his sabbatical in January 2021.

