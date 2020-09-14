Jefferson Community College receives grant to support tobacco-free campus

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College has received a grant for over $17 thousand to help support a tobacco-free campus.

Through the Truth Initiative Tobacco and Vape-Free College Program, JCC has been awarded a Truth Initiative grant to spread over two years. The initiative offers grants and scholarships to support campus action and allow students to take action.

According to JCC, the grant will be administered by the college’s diverse task force and expand leadership opportunities for students.

Included in the grant are “Truth College Leaders,” which are paid student positions that will allow individuals to advocate for a tobacco-free campus. Ten student volunteers will also be added to the task force.

The Truth Initiative Tobacco and Vape-Free College Program has protected over one million students, faculty and staff by providing funding to 184 institution to adopt a 100% tobacco-free policy.

Jefferson Community College became a tobacco-free campus in June of 2020.

