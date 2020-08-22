Jefferson Community College releases 30th edition of ‘Black River Review’

The 30th edition of the BRR cover design is a tribute to past cover art of 2014 Morning Light (top left) by Matthew R. Bradley, 2018 Sigyn’s Nerves (top right) by Chelsea Kain, 2017 Homage to Beauty and the Beast (bottom left) by Kairah Savage, and 2016 Oh, What a Beautiful Doll (bottom right) by Logan Laisdell

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The English Department at Jefferson Community College has released the 30th edition of the “Black River Review.”

The BRR is a journal of poetry, musical arrangements, prose and fine arts. This year it is available to all online.

According to JCC, out of all submissions, students are chosen to receive Outstanding Contribution awards and $50 cash.

Outstanding Contribution 2020 award recipients are :

William Baker of Dexter for his poetry titled Private Harold Wright

Scott A. Lowry of Watertown with his fiction contribution titled The Woodsman

Dennis M. Gordon of Fort Drum for his geometrical art work titled Temple of the Sun,

Madison Shammas of Clayton with her collage titled Pawlitics.

The editors of the Black River Review receive submissions from Jefferson students, alumni, faculty and staff.

Volume 30 of the BRR also features a selection of excerpts from various editions of the journal as well as the winning submissions of the 2020 North Country Writers Contest.

