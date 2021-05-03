Jefferson Community College releases 31st Black River Review

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College has officially released volume XXXI of the Black River Review.

Led by the Jefferson Community College School of Arts and Humanities, the Black River Review is a journal of poetry, musical arrangements, prose and fine arts. Editors of the review receive submissions from JCC students, alumni, faculty and staff.

Jefferson Community College Student Salin N. Davis designed the cover art, which is an ink drawing titled “Sprit of the Fox.” Davis was also the recipient of the Outstanding Art Contribution Award for both her ink drawing cover art, collage titled “Metamorphosis” and painting titled “Guardians of Balance.”

Volume XXXI of the review was published during a virtual reading and presentation in late April 2021. During the virtual presentation, additional students were recognized for their contributions in art, writing and music.

Elizabeth A. Mallette from Lowville recieved the Outstanding Art Contribution Award for her collage title “A New Perspective,” ink drawing titled “Mando” and ink drawing titled “New Chapter Blooming.”

Vatressa S. Teamoh from Watertown was given the Outstanding Music Contribution Award for her composition titled “Kringle.”

Additionally recipients of the Outstanding Creative Writing Contribution Award included Bruce E. Hakes, Jr., from Lockport for poems titled “Watertown” and “On this Night;” as well as Zoe R. Turtura from Adams for poems titled “Sugar” and “Apollo.”

Editors of the spring 2021 review included Editor in Chief Dr. Christine Pristash, Art Editor Lucinda Barbour, Music Editor Dr. Lisa Scrivanti-Tidd, Head Literary Editor Dr. Christine Grimes, Literary Editors Jill Knudsen, Corey Pentoney and CJ Southworth and Literary Editor/ Proofreader Michael Avery.

A full copy of the Black River Review Volume XXXI can be read on the Jefferson Community College website.