JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College is celebrating its 2021 fall graduates.

According to JCC, 114 students completed their degrees or certificates in December 2021 with two students receiving two diplomas. Twenty graduates are members of JCC’s Tau Xi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa national honor society and one student graduated with JCC Honors Program designation.

The fall graduates will have the opportunity to march in the College’s spring Commencement Ceremony hat will be held in May 2022. Below is a list of the graduates.

Associate Degree and Certificate Recipients

Adams

Amelia Mae Lyon – A.S. Natural Sciences-Allied Health and Biological Sciences

Robbie Lee Myers – A.A.S. Hospitality and Tourism-Culinary Arts

Claire K. Tucker – A.A. Childhood Education



Adams Center

Ashley Noel Chamberlain – A.A.S. Nursing



Alexandria Bay

Dylan O’Connor – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences

Claudia Jalaine Stone – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences-Psychology



Antwerp

Jared Lucas Bushaw – A.S. Physical Education

Kayleigh Anne Ronas – A.S. Individual Studies



Black River

Cynthia Marie Hamilton – A.S. Human Services

Sara Lynn Soules – A.A.S. Nursing

Samantha Rose Thornthwaite – A.A.S. Business Administration



Bronx

Chelsea Marie Ortiz – A.A.S. Individual Studies



Calcium

Alyssa Cox – A.A.S. Nursing

Kaleb T. Gossiaux – A.S. Computer Science

Zachary Scott Grenier – A.S. Individual Studies

Brandy Dee Mallak – A.A.S. Nursing

Melissa Ann Montondo – A.S. Human Services



Cape Vincent

Ashlyn Leigh Eyles – A.S. Business Administration



Carthage

Caitlyn Ashley Ainsworth – A.A.S. Nursing

Edwin Brown – A.S. Business Administration

Angel C. Edmondson – A.A.S. Nursing

Bethany Lynn Flynn – A.A.S. Business Administration

Brenden Jacobs – A.S. Individual Studies

Jaymee Lee Reynolds – A.A.S. Nursing

Cody James Schulz – A.S. Individual Studies

Heidi Marie Stewart – A.A.S. Individual Studies

Anitra Dinese Tull – A.S. Human Services



Castorland

Jillienne Rose Duell – A.A.S. Hospitality and Tourism-Hotel and Restaurant Management

Chase Mills

Taylor Brooke Allen – A.S. Natural Sciences-Allied Health and Biological Sciences

Clayton

Jillesa Gail Morrow – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences-Psychology

Natasha Richardson – A.S. Human Services

Patricia Marie Wetterhahn – CERT Chemical Dependency



Croghan

Josiah Kloster – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences



Dansville

Liberty Odelia Hoffman – A.A.S. Zoo Technology



Deferiet

Kaitlyn Roome – A.A.S. Zoo Technology

Paige Katherine Schneider – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences-Psychology



Dexter

Kyra Mackenzie Daly – A.S. Natural Sciences-Allied Health and Biological Sciences

Ariana Michelle Lawlor – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences-Psychology

Joseph Michael Machia – A.S. Criminal Justice

Hannah Elizabeth Reinhardt – A.S. Natural Sciences-Allied Health and Biological Sciences

Joshua Thomas Stowell – A.S. Criminal Justice

Chloe Marcela Ward – A.A.S. Business Administration

Noah Michael Weathers – A.A. Childhood Education

Autumn Marie Weaver – A.S. Early Childhood



Edwards

Susanne M. Waninger – A.A.S. Individual Studies



Evans Mills

Jessica Fricks – A.A.S. Nursing

Nia Jennings – A.S. Early Childhood

Kaylee Isabelle Johnson – A.S. Criminal Justice

Corey Xavieier McDonald – A.A.S. Business Administration

Victoria Ann Primus Cook – A.A.S. Nursing

Dylan Christopher Thomas – A.A.S. Nursing



Felts Mills

Sarah Kathleen Greene – A.A.S. Accounting



Fort Drum

Derrick Michael Braden – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences-Creative Writing



Gouverneur

Sarah Jo Bango – A.S. Criminal Justice

Alexis G. Currier – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences

James T. Liscum – A.A.S. Chemical Dependency



Harrisville

Ryan Scott Hyneman – A.S. Criminal Justice



Henderson

Jordan A. Flagg – A.A.S. Hospitality and Tourism-Hotel and Restaurant Management



Hogansburg

Mason Cook – A.A. Individual Studies



LaFargeville

Sarah Mary Johnson – A.A.S. Business Administration



Lorraine

Collin C. Render – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences

Madeline River Stowell – A.A. Childhood Education



Lowville

Macalla A. Artis – A.A.S. Office Technologies-Administrative Assistant

Elizabeth Anne Mallette – A.A.S. Individual Studies

Lacey A. Seelman – A.A.S. Business Administration



Mannsville

Jalynne Maree Granger – A.A.S. Nursing



Natural Bridge

Brandon Freeman – A.A.S. Computer Information Technology



Philadelphia

Katherine J. Claymore – A.A.S. Paralegal



Plessis

Athena Patricia Green – A.A.S. Nursing



Redfield

Madison Rose Bradshaw – A.S. Human Services

Adrian Ranieri – A.A.S. Business Administration



Rodman

Brianna Hall – A.A. Childhood Education



Sackets Harbor

Jocelyn Rae Devine – A.S. Individual Studies

Garrett John David Frezzo – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences-Psychology

Jesse Stevenson – A.A.S. Accounting



Theresa

Kristin Anne Eggleston – A.A.S. Chemical Dependency

Corinne Michelle Koerick – A.A.S. Nursing

Angela Lee Ludlow – A.A.S. Business Administration

Jennifer Choi Silsby – CERT Hospitality and Tourism



Turin

Izabelle Kathryn Liendecker – A..S. Individual Studies



Watertown

Stephen Lee Babcock, II – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences-Psychology

Chanell Marie Bacon – A.A.S. Accounting

Samantha Ann Bearup – A.S. Business Administration

Peyton Nancea Amire Caldwell – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences-Psychology

Justyce Jerimiah Countryman – A.S. Individual Studies

Samantha M. Farone – A.S. Human Services

Sereenah Carmen George – A.A.S. Fire Protection Technology

Laura D. Guldin – A.S. Human Services

Olivia Elien Heiler – A.S. Business Administration

Christopher M. Hemeke – A.A.S. Nursing

Danielle Sarah Jensen – A.A.S. Nursing

Tyler Dwayne Johnston – A.S. Human Services

Nakiya T. Joseph – A.S. Natural Sciences-Allied Health and Biological Sciences

Kitana G. Kahue-Hoo – A.A.S. Nursing

Kristy Lynn Knight – A.A.S. Nursing

Zachary Isaac McNeely – A.S. Natural Sciences- Physical Science

Graceanne Simone Minnick – A.S. Business Administration

Sheena Ann Munoz – A.S. Human Services

Leah Nicole Rink (#) – A.A.S. Accounting and A.S. Business Administration

Alicia Lee Soluri – A.A.S. Nursing

Randi Thames (#) – A.A.S. Accounting and A.S. Business Administration

Emily Michal Thompson – A.A.S. Nursing

David Yokogawa Tweedy – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences



Out-of-State



Savannah, GeorgiaPenelope Jocasta Arias-Barber – A.S. Natural Sciences-Allied Health and Biological Sciences

Fort Knox, Kentucky

Alexis Sierra Gilpatric – A.A. Childhood Education



Detroit, Michigan

Wuraola Teniola Oduns – A.S. Individual Studies



Mooresville, North Carolina

Elizabeth Darleen Kissman – A.S. Individual Studies



Fort Sill, Oklahoma

Sara J. Allen – A.A. Childhood Education



Hummelstown, Pennsylvania

Elena Katina Morris – A.A.S. Nursing



Piedmont, South Carolina

Kathrine Nadine Abling-Vecchetti – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences



Kempner, Texas

Courtney Anne Cowell – A.A. Humanities and Social Sciences



Fort Eustis, Virginia

Darcie Mae Collantes – A.S. Natural Sciences



Springfield, Virginia

Shaun Thomas Johnston – A.S. Sports Management

Out-of-Country

APO AE

Melissa Lynn Maurer – A.A.S. Individual Studies

More information about Jefferson Community College and the academic classes they offer can be found on their website.