Jefferson Community College releases results of 14th Annual Lewis County Survey

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The results of have been released for the 14th Annual Lewis County Survey.

Jefferson Community College announced on Wednesday that its Center for Community Studies released the findings of the 14th Annual Lewis County Survey of the Community at a virtual meeting of the Lewis County Board of Legislators. The survey is conducted by the Center each October.

According to JCC, the survey is an annual inventory of attitude and opinions from Lewis County adult residents. The goal is to collect data regarding the quality of life, providing an annual “snapshot” of life in the county.

Highlights of the 2020 Lewis County survey include the following:

The overall quality of life has not decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic

Personal political opinions have remained stable over a three-year time frame, including: 75% of participants agree that “The Second Amendment of the US Constitution protects an individual’s right to own guns, and that should not be compromised by laws such as the NYS Safe Act.” 68% of participants agree that “Systemic racism and social injustice are major problems in our country that need to be addressed.” 64% of participants agree that “Overall I think President Trump is good for our country.” 61% of participants agree that “Human contribution to climate change is pretty much a proven scientific conclusion.” 61% of participants agree that “It is all right for adults to be romantically involved with other adults of the same sex.” 54% of participants agree that “Choosing abortion is a woman’s right, and society should protect that right.” 53% of participants agree that “Healthcare is a societal responsibility and government should ensure that good healthcare is available to all people.”

A majority of residents indicated that their personal financial situation has remained the same or improved

More optimism locally, not nationally 49% believe that things in the county are headed in the right direction, 30% believe that things are headed in the wrong direction 32% believe that things in the country are headed in the right direction, 50% believe that things are headed in the wrong direction

Lewis County adult residents were evenly-split of the potential for allowing the sale of legalized marijuana in the county

3% reported to not have internet access at home

Similarly, the Center for Community Studies have completed surveys in Jefferson County since 2000, and in St. Lawrence County since 2015. Both counties were also surveyed in October 2020, and as a result.

The results of the Lewis County survey was released t the Lewis County Board of Legislators on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Full results from the study can be read on the Jefferson Community College website.