WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson Community College has named the following students to the 2023 summer session President’s and Dean’s lists.
The students named to the President’s List earned a grade point average of 3.75 to 4.0 out of a possible 4.0. The students named to the Dean’s List earned a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.74 out of a possible 4.0.
To be eligible for President’s or Dean’s List recognition, full-time and part-time students must meet applicable credit hour requirements.
President’s List Summer 2023
Adams Center
Braydon Jecy Frederick
Alexandria Bay
Christina Michelle Robinson
Brownville
Evan Young
Carthage
Daniel McMillan Campbell
Chaumont
Colt Whaley
Evans Mills
Fina Janine Diaz Calvillo
Fort Drum
Sareh G. Pistole
Gouverneur
Hailey Elizabeth Palmer
Harrisville
Connor Alexander Dickinson
LaFargeville
Jaclyn Priscilla Slate
Lowville
Ella Grimsey
Kerrigan Barbara Mahoney
Theresa
Kristi Carolyn Bushey
Watertown
John Tyler
Jayden Keyshawn Vance – Mceachern, I
Out-of-State
Fort Meade, Maryland
Walter Chunga
Liberty, Missouri
Jesus Alberto Rivera
Out-of-Country
APO AP
Janett Garnett
Dean’s List Summer 2023
Carthage
Dylan Elwood Thomas
Evans Mills
Madisen Kaylene Pulliam
Fort Drum
Leodegario Lopez, Jr.
Lowville
Megan R. Tiffany
Sackets Harbor
Cameron Loudon Derouin
Watertown
Holden Garett Travers
Joseph Tyler