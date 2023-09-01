WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson Community College has named the following students to the 2023 summer session President’s and Dean’s lists.

The students named to the President’s List earned a grade point average of 3.75 to 4.0 out of a possible 4.0. The students named to the Dean’s List earned a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.74 out of a possible 4.0.

To be eligible for President’s or Dean’s List recognition, full-time and part-time students must meet applicable credit hour requirements.



President’s List Summer 2023



Adams Center

Braydon Jecy Frederick



Alexandria Bay

Christina Michelle Robinson



Brownville

Evan Young



Carthage

Daniel McMillan Campbell



Chaumont

Colt Whaley



Evans Mills

Fina Janine Diaz Calvillo



Fort Drum

Sareh G. Pistole



Gouverneur

Hailey Elizabeth Palmer



Harrisville

Connor Alexander Dickinson



LaFargeville

Jaclyn Priscilla Slate



Lowville

Ella Grimsey

Kerrigan Barbara Mahoney



Theresa

Kristi Carolyn Bushey



Watertown

John Tyler

Jayden Keyshawn Vance – Mceachern, I



Out-of-State



Fort Meade, Maryland

Walter Chunga



Liberty, Missouri

Jesus Alberto Rivera



Out-of-Country



APO AP

Janett Garnett



Dean’s List Summer 2023



Carthage

Dylan Elwood Thomas



Evans Mills

Madisen Kaylene Pulliam



Fort Drum

Leodegario Lopez, Jr.



Lowville

Megan R. Tiffany



Sackets Harbor

Cameron Loudon Derouin



Watertown

Holden Garett Travers

Joseph Tyler