WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson Community College has named the following students to the 2023 summer session President’s and Dean’s lists.

The students named to the President’s List earned a grade point average of 3.75 to 4.0 out of a possible 4.0. The students named to the Dean’s List earned a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.74 out of a possible 4.0.

To be eligible for President’s or Dean’s List recognition, full-time and part-time students must meet applicable credit hour requirements.

President’s List Summer 2023

Adams Center
Braydon Jecy Frederick

Alexandria Bay
Christina Michelle Robinson

Brownville
Evan Young

Carthage
Daniel McMillan Campbell

Chaumont
Colt Whaley

Evans Mills
Fina Janine Diaz Calvillo

Fort Drum
Sareh G. Pistole

Gouverneur
Hailey Elizabeth Palmer

Harrisville
Connor Alexander Dickinson

LaFargeville
Jaclyn Priscilla Slate

Lowville
Ella Grimsey
Kerrigan Barbara Mahoney

Theresa
Kristi Carolyn Bushey

Watertown
John Tyler
Jayden Keyshawn Vance – Mceachern, I

Out-of-State

Fort Meade, Maryland
Walter Chunga

Liberty, Missouri 
Jesus Alberto Rivera

Out-of-Country

APO AP
Janett Garnett

Dean’s List Summer 2023

Carthage
Dylan Elwood Thomas

Evans Mills
Madisen Kaylene Pulliam

Fort Drum
Leodegario Lopez, Jr.

Lowville
Megan R. Tiffany

Sackets Harbor
Cameron Loudon Derouin

Watertown
Holden Garett Travers
Joseph Tyler