WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Power has been restored on the Jefferson Community College campus.

JCC announced around 2 p.m. on Monday, July 19 that its power, internet and phones service is working once again. This was following an outage announcement around noon on Monday.

The campus is experiencing a power outage that is also affecting phones and internet. We apologize for any inconvenience you may experience and thank you for your patience! pic.twitter.com/sI3aOpPwg2 — Jefferson CC (@sunyjefferson) July 19, 2021

Reports have stated that some local businesses in the City of Watertown are also continuing to experience power outages following flooding on Saturday, July 17.