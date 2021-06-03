Jefferson Community College retirees, emeritus awarded at annual ceremony

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Although the annual Jefferson Community College Recognition Ceremony was held virtually in 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, retirees and newly appointment emeritus was honored for their work.

The 2021 ceremony was held on May 7 and observed the retirement of 20 faculty and staff and three newly appointed emeritus.

Additionally at the ceremony, “The Spirit of Jefferson Award” was given to the Jefferson Community College food pantry. This award recognizes a campus team that “exemplifies cooperative effort and achieves exemplary results.” The food pantry was highlighted for providing community support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Individuals honored for their retirement from Jefferson Community College included:

Director of Administrative Services Bruce F. Alexander

Watertown Library Automation Coordinator Rosemarie Bowers

Typist Melody A. Brenon

Professor of English Joanna B. Chrzanowski

Professor of Humanities Rosemary C. Deusser-Jensen

Associate Vice President Linda C. Dittrich

Vice President of Academic Affairs Thomas J. Finch

Associate Professor of Early Childhood Gwendolyn Francis-Frey

Senior Stenographer Brenda J. Hatch

Librarian Constance A. Holberg

Assistant Professor of Computer Science CJ Jackson

Senior Secretary Laurie La Mora

Professor of Biology Monica G. LeClerc

Director of Community Services Kathleen A. Morris

Professor of Social Science Rebecca S. Riehm

Small Business Advisor Sarah C. O’Connell

Associate Professor of Nursing Julie R. Soule, Lacona (retires in July 2021)

Director of TRiO Support Services Allen J. Speno

Director of New Learning Skills Sheree A. Trainham

Assistant Professor of Hospitality and Tourism Alexander “Pope” Vickers

Additionally, JCC retirees who earned Emeritus Designation included Karen A. Carr who received the Assistant to the President Emerita after retiring in 2015 after 25 years; Joanna B. Chrzanowski who received the Professor Emerita and retired in 2019 after 40 years of working at JCC; and the Trustee Emerita was given to Michelle D. Pfaff after 17 years of services to the college.

At the ceremony, the College also highlighted current employees for combined 2020-2021 years of service. This ranged in intervals of five from 5 years to 40 years. All are detailed and listed below.

Five years:

Betsi L. Bentz, Joshua P. Canale, Peter Crump, Jessica Emerson, Marylou C. Evans, Matthew W. Gorman, Kady L. Hoistion, Terry R. Kinneer, Jr., Angel M. Lafountain, Ellen R. Mathews, Kimberly O’Brien, Tyler Peterson, Edward L. Smalls, Megan A. Stadler, Donna Yang

Ten years:

Joshua D. Hammond, Joshua J. Hollenbeck, Stephanie Pierce, Cynthia L. Sloan

Fifteen years:

Peter Boenning, Pamela J. Dixon, Karen J. Freeman, Susan M. Hughes, Jessica Jones, Diana M. Marin, John A. Scovel, Lisa A. Shelmidine, Laura B. Young

Twenty years:

David M. Bowhall, Dean R. Dyer, Renee L. Elliott, Eleanor J. Minnick, Thomas N. Moran, Heather D. Natali, Sarah O’Connell, Amy O’Donnell, CJ Southworth, John A. Trumbell, Todd C. Vincent, erri L. Weller

Twenty-five years:

Lucinda D. Barbour, Tina M. Bartlett-Bearup, Timothy F. Grosse, Joel J. McCune, Mark C. Streiff, Randy L. Tripp

Thirty years:

Ronald Palmer, Rebecca S. Riehm, Kimberly G. Sell, Irene S. Wilder, Kerry A. Young

Thirty-five years:

Joel F. LaLone

Forty years:

Joanna B. Chrzanowski

All individuals were honored at a virtual ceremony hosted by the college on May 7, 2021.