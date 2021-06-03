Jefferson Community College retirees, emeritus awarded at annual ceremony

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Although the annual Jefferson Community College Recognition Ceremony was held virtually in 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, retirees and newly appointment emeritus was honored for their work.
The 2021 ceremony was held on May 7 and observed the retirement of 20 faculty and staff and three newly appointed emeritus.
Additionally at the ceremony, “The Spirit of Jefferson Award” was given to the Jefferson Community College food pantry. This award recognizes a campus team that “exemplifies cooperative effort and achieves exemplary results.” The food pantry was highlighted for providing community support during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Individuals honored for their retirement from Jefferson Community College included:
- Director of Administrative Services Bruce F. Alexander
- Watertown Library Automation Coordinator Rosemarie Bowers
- Typist Melody A. Brenon
- Professor of English Joanna B. Chrzanowski
- Professor of Humanities Rosemary C. Deusser-Jensen
- Associate Vice President Linda C. Dittrich
- Vice President of Academic Affairs Thomas J. Finch
- Associate Professor of Early Childhood Gwendolyn Francis-Frey
- Senior Stenographer Brenda J. Hatch
- Librarian Constance A. Holberg
- Assistant Professor of Computer Science CJ Jackson
- Senior Secretary Laurie La Mora
- Professor of Biology Monica G. LeClerc
- Director of Community Services Kathleen A. Morris
- Professor of Social Science Rebecca S. Riehm
- Small Business Advisor Sarah C. O’Connell
- Associate Professor of Nursing Julie R. Soule, Lacona (retires in July 2021)
- Director of TRiO Support Services Allen J. Speno
- Director of New Learning Skills Sheree A. Trainham
- Assistant Professor of Hospitality and Tourism Alexander “Pope” Vickers
Additionally, JCC retirees who earned Emeritus Designation included Karen A. Carr who received the Assistant to the President Emerita after retiring in 2015 after 25 years; Joanna B. Chrzanowski who received the Professor Emerita and retired in 2019 after 40 years of working at JCC; and the Trustee Emerita was given to Michelle D. Pfaff after 17 years of services to the college.
At the ceremony, the College also highlighted current employees for combined 2020-2021 years of service. This ranged in intervals of five from 5 years to 40 years. All are detailed and listed below.
Five years:
- Betsi L. Bentz, Joshua P. Canale, Peter Crump, Jessica Emerson, Marylou C. Evans, Matthew W. Gorman, Kady L. Hoistion, Terry R. Kinneer, Jr., Angel M. Lafountain, Ellen R. Mathews, Kimberly O’Brien, Tyler Peterson, Edward L. Smalls, Megan A. Stadler, Donna Yang
Ten years:
- Joshua D. Hammond, Joshua J. Hollenbeck, Stephanie Pierce, Cynthia L. Sloan
Fifteen years:
- Peter Boenning, Pamela J. Dixon, Karen J. Freeman, Susan M. Hughes, Jessica Jones, Diana M. Marin, John A. Scovel, Lisa A. Shelmidine, Laura B. Young
Twenty years:
- David M. Bowhall, Dean R. Dyer, Renee L. Elliott, Eleanor J. Minnick, Thomas N. Moran, Heather D. Natali, Sarah O’Connell, Amy O’Donnell, CJ Southworth, John A. Trumbell, Todd C. Vincent, erri L. Weller
Twenty-five years:
- Lucinda D. Barbour, Tina M. Bartlett-Bearup, Timothy F. Grosse, Joel J. McCune, Mark C. Streiff, Randy L. Tripp
Thirty years:
- Ronald Palmer, Rebecca S. Riehm, Kimberly G. Sell, Irene S. Wilder, Kerry A. Young
Thirty-five years:
- Joel F. LaLone
Forty years:
- Joanna B. Chrzanowski
All individuals were honored at a virtual ceremony hosted by the college on May 7, 2021.