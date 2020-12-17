Jefferson Community College scholarship opportunities announced for new Spring 2021 students

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College has announced new scholarship opportunities for students.

Jefferson Community College has announced three new scholarships for students who plan to start classes during the Spring 2021 semester; starting on January 25, 2021. Scholarships will be awarded in amounts up to $1 thousand.

According to JCC Dean of Enrollment James P.R. Ambrose, these scholarships aim to help students during unprecedented times.

“During these unprecedented times, we want to encourage students to pursue their educational and career goals rather than put them on hold,” stated Dean Ambrose. “We hope by offering additional scholarships, students will take advantage of the even deeper cost savings of attending a community college as well as the quiet time to get an education that will demonstrate preparedness to prospective employers and position them at the top later.”

Starting January 25, 2021, JCC will offer the following scholarships.

“Now More Than Ever” scholarship: students ages 20-24 who enroll after December 3, 2020

“Future Teacher” scholarship: new students majoring in childhood education or early childhood and enroll after December , 2020

Transfer Scholarship: new students who transfer to JCC from another institution after December 15, 2020.

According to JCC, to be eligible for one of JCC’s new scholarships students must be enrolled in a minimum of six credit hours.

LATEST STORIES: