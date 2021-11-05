Jefferson Community College singers to pay tribute to Veterans on Nov. 8

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Singers from Jefferson Community College will pay tribute to local Veterans this coming Monday.

Jefferson Community College’s official choir, Jefferson Singers, has announced that it will present a Veterans Day Tribute on Monday, November 8 ahead of Veterans Day later in the week.

According to Jefferson Singers, the Tribute will be a 30-minute program and feature three components. This will include a commemorative piece, stories and historical information on the significance of Veterans Day.

Jefferson Singers are led by JCC Adjunct Instructor and Thousand Island Central School District Choral Director Kathryn Amore Ingerson. The choir is accompanied by Janine M. Johnson.

The Veterans Day Tribute will begin at 7 p.m. in the Robert R. and Jean S. Sturtz Theater on the Jefferson Community College campus. Admission is free and the event is open to the public. Face masks are required for the event.